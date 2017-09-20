Play

Pearce (back) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Royals, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays have yet to indicate when Pearce is expected to return, but Wednesday will mark the 11th consecutive game in which he's been omitted from the lineup. Ezequiel Carrera will hit leadoff and start in left field Wednesday night.

