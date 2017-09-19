Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Remains sidelined
Pearce (back) remains out of the lineup Tuesday.
A team off day Monday did not improve Pearce's health, so he will sit out Tuesday for the 10th game in a row. It's not clear when he will be ready to return, but he is running out of time to get back before the season ends.
