Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Resumes running
Pearce (calf) ran on the field Sunday and is scheduled to do so again Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
If Pearce comes out of Monday's activity no worse for the wear, he should enter the Blue Jays' Grapefruit League lineup Thursday. Pearce looks on track to get in enough at-bats this spring to crack to the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, but if the 34-year-old suffers a setback, Teoscar Hernandez looms as his top replacement in the Toronto outfield.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Calf strain deemed mild•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Dealing with calf tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Lifted from spring game•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Playing left field Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Shut down for season•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Out again Monday•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.