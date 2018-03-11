Pearce (calf) ran on the field Sunday and is scheduled to do so again Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

If Pearce comes out of Monday's activity no worse for the wear, he should enter the Blue Jays' Grapefruit League lineup Thursday. Pearce looks on track to get in enough at-bats this spring to crack to the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, but if the 34-year-old suffers a setback, Teoscar Hernandez looms as his top replacement in the Toronto outfield.