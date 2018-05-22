Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Resumes throwing
Pearce (oblique) has resumed throwing, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Pearce has been on the shelf for most of May with an oblique strain. While he's recently been doing some throwing, the veteran still hasn't resumed hitting and isn't expected to do so until he's asymptomatic, leaving his possible timetable for a return murky.
More News
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart