Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Returns to game action Thursday
Pearce (calf) went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his return to action Thursday.
Pearce was diagnosed with a calf strain earlier in the month, but he wound up missing just under two weeks due to the issue. Now that he's healthy, he can resume his regular duties on the Blue Jays' roster acting as a utility man and platoon mate with Curtis Granderson in left field.
