Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Returns to lineup for Game 1
Pearce (ribs) will play first base and bat eighth in the order during Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.
Pearce was sidelined for the past three games while recovering from rib-cage tightness. With Justin Smoak away from the team on paternity leave, Pearce may receive a decent amount of action at first base over the next few days until Smoak returns. During 21 appearances with Toronto this year, Pearce is hitting .270 with an .825 OPS.
