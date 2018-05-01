Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Scratched from lineup Tuesday
Pearce was scratched from the lineup prior to Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Pearce was originally penciled in as the Blue Jays' designated hitter, but the team has now submitted a revised lineup with Kendrys Morales handling DH duties. The team is reporting that his removal was simply a managerial decision and not injury-related, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
