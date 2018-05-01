Pearce was scratched from the lineup prior to Tuesday's game against the Twins.

Pearce was originally penciled in as the Blue Jays' designated hitter, but the team has now submitted a revised lineup with Kendrys Morales handling DH duties. The team is reporting that his removal was simply a managerial decision and not injury-related, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

