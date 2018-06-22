Pearce (oblique) will be activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

The Blue Jays will be getting some power back on their bench with Pearce's imminent return. Pearce posted a .485 slugging percentage and a .212 ISO before landing on the disabled list with an oblique strain. It may be difficult for him to secure everyday playing time with Kendrys Morales dug in at DH and the Blue Jays carrying a crowded outfield corps.