Pearce (oblique) is scheduled to begin a hitting program this week, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Pearce is slowly working his way back from an oblique strain that has kept him on the sidelines for most of May. He recently resumed throwing, but the veteran will hit this week for the first time since landing on the disabled list. Pearce will continue to ramp things up until he's cleared to return to game action at either extended spring training or on a minor-league rehab stint.

