Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Set to start hitting
Pearce (oblique) is scheduled to begin a hitting program this week, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Pearce is slowly working his way back from an oblique strain that has kept him on the sidelines for most of May. He recently resumed throwing, but the veteran will hit this week for the first time since landing on the disabled list. Pearce will continue to ramp things up until he's cleared to return to game action at either extended spring training or on a minor-league rehab stint.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...