Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Shut down for season
Pearce (back) was shut down for the remainder of the season, Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearce recently admitted that he has been dealing with back pain "for a while." He was slated to travel to Florida to meet with a spine specialist and receive epidural injections Monday. In the first season of a two-year, $12.5 million contract with Toronto, Pearce hit .252/.319/.438 with 13 homers and 37 RBI in 92 games. He projects to open 2018 as one of the club's top options in left field.
