Play

Pearce (back) was shut down for the remainder of the season, Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pearce recently admitted that he has been dealing with back pain "for a while." He was slated to travel to Florida to meet with a spine specialist and receive epidural injections Monday. In the first season of a two-year, $12.5 million contract with Toronto, Pearce hit .252/.319/.438 with 13 homers and 37 RBI in 92 games. He projects to open 2018 as one of the club's top options in left field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast