Pearce went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rays.

The veteran continues to produce in August, hitting .317 (13-for-41) in 12 games with two homers, five RBI and 10 runs. Pearce will still sit against tough right-handers as the Jays try to keep him healthy and give him plenty of rest, but his .817 OPS and 12 home runs in 73 games on the year will keep him in left field on most nights with the team fighting for a spot in the postseason.