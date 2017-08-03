Pearce went 1-for-4 with a home run, two runs and a walk in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Not only did the outfielder smoke his 11th bomb of the year, but Wednesday's homer was his third in the last seven days. Pearce's fine week has included two walkoff grand slams, 10 RBI and four runs. Maybe more encouraging than his assault on the box score is the veteran's recently improved plate discipline. Pearce has struck out just three times in his last 35 plate appearances after going down by strikes in 22 percent of his plate appearances prior to July 26.