Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Still not hitting
Pearce (oblique) still isn't hitting, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He has been on the disabled list since May 3 with an oblique strain, so it's not too surprising that he has not yet progressed to hitting. At this point, it seems unlikely that he will be back until sometime in June.
