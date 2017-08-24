Pearce went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Rays.

His second-inning blast -- Pearce's 13th of the season -- was one of six hit by the Jays in a wild affair. The 34-year-old is now slashing .317/.421/.587 in August with three homers, seven RBI and 14 runs in 18 games, and his recent move to the top of the order should only continue to afford him plenty of opportunities to cross the plate.