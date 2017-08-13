Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Takes day off Sunday
Pearce is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Pearce will hit the bench following a string of five consecutive starts, opening up a spot in the corner outfield for Ezequiel Carrera. With a .272/.364/.489 line since the All-Star break, Pearce seems to have earned a full-time role for the Blue Jays and could make for an attractive pickup in mixed leagues where he's still sitting on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Limited to DH duties due to knee issue•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Not in Sunday lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Smokes third homer this week•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Launches second walkoff grand slam of week Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Blasts walk-off grand slam Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...