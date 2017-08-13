Play

Pearce is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Pearce will hit the bench following a string of five consecutive starts, opening up a spot in the corner outfield for Ezequiel Carrera. With a .272/.364/.489 line since the All-Star break, Pearce seems to have earned a full-time role for the Blue Jays and could make for an attractive pickup in mixed leagues where he's still sitting on the waiver wire.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast