Pearce is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Pearce will hit the bench following a string of five consecutive starts, opening up a spot in the corner outfield for Ezequiel Carrera. With a .272/.364/.489 line since the All-Star break, Pearce seems to have earned a full-time role for the Blue Jays and could make for an attractive pickup in mixed leagues where he's still sitting on the waiver wire.