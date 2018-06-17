Pearce (oblique) went 2-for-2 with two singles and a walk in a rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Buffalo.

Pearce returned to action Saturday for Buffalo, going 1-for-3 with a single and a walk. He's served as the designated hitter in each of his two rehab appearances to date, but the Blue Jays likely want to see him play the field before clearing his activation. Though it's unclear what role he might play upon rejoining the big league club, Pearce saw reps at first base, outfield and DH prior to landing on the DL back on May 3.