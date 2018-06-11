Pearce (oblique) is scheduled to face live pitching early this week, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Pearce was cleared to resume hitting a little over a week ago, but it sounds like he has been limited to cage work up to this point. He'll take another step forward by stepping in against pitchers, and if all goes well, he could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment over the weekend. With Pearce's strained oblique having sidelined him since early May, it's expected that he'll require multiple games in the minors to prove his health before returning from the 10-day disabled list. Once he's activated, Pearce will likely occupy the short side of a platoon in the corner outfield with Curtis Granderson.

