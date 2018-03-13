Pearce (calf) is scheduled to join the Blue Jays in Fort Myers, Fla. on Thursday ahead of the team's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

There's been no official word from manager John Gibbons that Pearce will play Thursday, but that seems like a realistic possibility after the outfielder was able to do some running on the field Sunday and Monday. Even if the Blue Jays err on the side of caution and hold Pearce out Thursday, he looks like a good bet to rejoin the lineup at some point over the weekend with his strained left calf considered mild. If healthy, Pearce looks in line to win a spot on the Opening Day roster, most likely serving as a short-side platoon mate with Curtis Granderson in left field.