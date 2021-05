Matz (4-2) allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings Monday, striking out six and taking a loss against Oakland.

The Athletics got to Matz early, scoring three runs in the second inning including a two-run shot by Stephen Piscotty. He later served up another two-run homer, this time off the bat of Ramon Laureano. His season ERA spiked to 4.78 with a 33:10 K:BB over 32 innings. Matz is lined up to take the mound in Houston this weekend.