Matz (8-4) won Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader 10-0 in shutout of the Rangers, allowing three hits with two strikeouts in five innings.

Matz was staked to 10-run lead after two innings and didn't allow any Ranger past second base as Toronto hurlers permitted just four baserunners total. It was the 30-year-old lefty's first scoreless performance since May 14 and he's yet to go six innings since May 25 as Matz has pitched to a 4.43 ERA and is averaging just over five innings per start.