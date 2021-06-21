Matz could be available to return from the COVID-19 injured list this week if he's negative for the virus when he gets tested again Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Since going into quarantine last weekend after testing positive for the virus, Matz has resumed throwing on his own in attempt to remain stretched out for starting duty while he's on the IL. Matz has reportedly built up to 70 pitches in his most recent throwing session, so he could be an option to make his return to the rotation as soon as Wednesday in Miami if he clears all COVID-19-related protocols.