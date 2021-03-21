Matz threw 74 pitches (53 strikes) over five innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The southpaw continued a very impressive spring that has seen him post a 0.90 ERA and 12:0 K:BB over 10 innings. Command, rather than control, has been Matz's downfall in the past -- he surrendered 14 homers over 30.2 innings in 2020 despite a 36:10 K:BB -- but so far he's been locating the ball well within the zone and hasn't given up a long ball yet this spring. Matz will begin the year in the Jays' rotation, and his ability to avoid loud contact will determine if he keeps the job.