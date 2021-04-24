Matz (4-0) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven in five innings to earn the win against the Rays on Friday.

Matz began Friday's game with four scoreless innings, but he gave up a three-run home run with no outs in the fifth frame. However, he still picked up his fourth win in as many starts since the Blue Jays put up four runs in the first inning. Matz now carries a 2.31 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 23.1 innings to begin the season. His next start should come at home against the Nationals on Wednesday.