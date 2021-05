Matz (6-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Yankees after giving up one run on six hits while striking out 10 across 6.2 innings.

Matz has been a reliable presence in the Blue Jays rotation, and he's now delivered two strong performances over his last three appearances. Matz, who has given up nine or more strikeouts in two of his last three games, is scheduled to start Sunday on the road against Cleveland.