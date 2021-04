Matz (1-0) earned the win Monday against the Rangers by allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out nine over 6.1 innings.

Matz was locked in to kick off the 2021 campaign, surrendering just one run in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Nate Lowe. The southpaw was eventually lifted with a 6-1 lead and his pitch count at 91 (62 strikes). He'll look for his second victory of the season in his next scheduled start Saturday against the Angels.