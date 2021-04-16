Matz and the Blue Jays won't play the Royals on Friday since the game was postponed due to rain, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old will receive at least one extra day of rest due to the postponement. The game will be made up via a doubleheader Saturday, when Matz figures to take the mound.
