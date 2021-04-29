Matz (4-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Blue Jays fell 8-2 to the Nationals, coughing up six runs on eight hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

While the southpaw wasn't hit especially hard and only one of the eight hits, a Josh Harrison homer, went for extra bases, it was still the worst start of the year so far for Matz. He threw 54 of 80 pitches for strikes and doubled the number of earned runs on his ledger. Matz will carry a 4.00 ERA and 27:9 K:BB through 27 innings into his next outing.