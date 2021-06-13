Matz was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday because of an inconclusive test, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
The southpaw will undergo additional testing and if his tests come back negative, he should be able to make his next start Thursday against the Yankees. Jeremy Beasley was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding roster move.
