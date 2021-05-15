Matz allowed four hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in five scoreless innings versus Philadelphia on Friday. He did not factor in the decision.

Matz kept runs off the board, but he needed 106 pitches (65 strikes) to get through five frames. It was the first time he allowed fewer than three runs since April 17, his third start of the year. The southpaw has a 4.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 46:13 K:BB across 42 innings in eight starts. Matz is still at 5-2 on the year, and he lines up to face Boston next week.