Matz (illness) will be on a pitch count in Wednesday's outing, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The lefty threw a 60-pitch live session Thursday, but apparently the Blue Jays aren't letting him start without limitations Wednesday following a stay on the COVID-19 injured list. There's yet to be any indication of what Matz's pitch limit will be.
