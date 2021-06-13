Matz (7-3) earned the win Saturday against the Red Sox after tossing 5.2 innings of one-run ball, giving up four hits and two walks while fanning eight.

Matz bounced back from an ugly outing the last time out and while he couldn't clinch what would've been his fifth quality start of the season, he still looked solid on the mound. The left-hander has given up two or fewer runs in four of his last six contests and is projected to make his next start next week at home against the Yankees.