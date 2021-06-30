Matz (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
The left-hander hasn't started since June 12 since he tested positive for COVID-19, and he'll rejoin the rotation after spending nearly three weeks on the shelf. Matz completed a 60-pitch live bullpen session Thursday and will be on an unspecified pitch count in his first start back.
