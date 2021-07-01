Matz didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 9-7 extra-inning loss to the Mariners, giving up four runs on five hits over 2.2 innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The southpaw threw 32 of 48 pitches for strikes after being activated from the COVID-19 list for his first start since June 12, and Matz clearly didn't have his best stuff. He'll take a 4.60 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 78:21 K:BB through 72.1 innings on the year into his next outing.