Matz was traded from the Mets to the Blue Jays on Wednesday in exchange for Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz and Josh Winckowski, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The left-hander struggled in 2020 with a 9.68 ERA across 30.2 innings, and he'll now get a fresh start with Toronto before hitting free agency at the end of the season. Matz started 60 games for the Mets between 2018 and 2019, and he had a 4.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 305:110 K:BB over 314.1 innings. The Blue Jays have their clear ace in Hyun-Jin Ryu, and behind him Matz joins a group of Nate Pearson, Ross Stripling, Robbie Ray and Tanner Roark in the mix for the starting rotation.