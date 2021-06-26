Matz will return from the COVID-19 injured list to start Wednesday against Seattle, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Matz tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-June. He's been able to throw while in isolation, however, and returned to the team to throw 60 pitches of live batting practice Thursday, so he shouldn't be on too much of a reduced workload in his return.
