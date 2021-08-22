Matz allowed one run on five hits and struck out one in six innings versus Detroit on Sunday. He walked none and took a no-decision.

The only run on Matz's ledger was Miguel Cabrera's 500th career home run, a solo shot in the sixth inning. Other than that historic blast, Matz was dominant, although Toronto's offense and bullpen were both unable to secure a more favorable result for him and the team. The southpaw lowered his ERA to 3.94 with a 1.36 WHIP and 109:32 K:BB across 112 innings. He lines up for a rematch in Detroit during next weekend's three-game series.