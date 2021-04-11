Matz (2-0) took the win against the Angels on Saturday, tossing six innings and allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out four.

Matz endured a nearly three-hour rain delay before the contest, but the weather didn't appear to cause any disruption to his routine as the left-hander collected an easy victory. The only run he allowed in the outing came on a fourth-inning solo homer off the bat of Anthony Rendon, but that was merely a whisper among a loud chorus of Toronto bats that put up 15 total runs. Matz is off to a strong start in his first season with the Blue Jays, collecting a pair of wins in his first two appearances and giving up only two runs across a combined 12.1 frames. He'll look to keep things going Thursday when he heads to Kansas City to face the Royals.