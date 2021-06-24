Matz (illness) threw about 60 pitches in live batting practice Thursday and is expected to start during the Blue Jays' upcoming three-game series against the Mariners, which begins Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The left-hander has cleared the COVID-19 protocols and is on the cusp of rejoining the rotation after testing positive for the virus June 13. Matz figures to face minor workload limitations coming off the absence, but he should be able to reach 75-80 pitches after nearing 60 during Thursday's session.