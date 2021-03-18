Matz is expected to begin the regular season in the starting rotation, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Matz served as a swingman for the Mets during the abbreviated 2020 season and posted a 9.68 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 30.2 innings while making nine appearances (six starts). While the Blue Jays could use openers to begin the regular season, Matz is expected to have a starting role, although his spot in the rotation hasn't been determined. The southpaw has made two Grapefruit League starts for the Blue Jays after he was traded to the team in January, and he's allowed two hits and no walks while striking out six across five scoreless innings.