Matz (3-0) picked up the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.

The southpaw has been outstanding to begin the season, reeling off three straight quality starts and giving up only one run in each of them. Matz tossed 48 of 82 pitches for strikes in Saturday's effort, and he'll take a 1.47 ERA and 18:6 K:BB through 18.1 innings into his next start Friday in Tampa Bay.