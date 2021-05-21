Matz allowed five earned runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings in the loss Thursday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Matz surrendered a five-run second inning, capped off by a three-run home run by Bobby Dalbec. He retired the first two batters of the inning before allowing eight straight to reach safely. However, he shut out the Red Sox in the rest of his outing. His 10 hits allowed is a season-high, although he made it through six innings for the first time since April 17. The 30-year-old has a 4.69 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP with 50 strikeouts in 48 innings.