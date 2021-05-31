Matz started Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against Cleveland and didn't factor into the decision, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits with four strikeouts in a 6-5 loss.

Matz was cruising with a no-hitter through five innings but ran into trouble in the sixth, allowing three straight base hits following a leadoff error before being removed. All four runs eventually scored to put a damper on an excellent game through five innings. The lefty now has a 4.22 ERA and lines up to tentatively face Houston at home next Sunday.