Matz has tested positive for COVID-19, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Matz was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday due to an inconclusive test, but the team confirmed Monday that his test came back positive. While the southpaw is currently asymptomatic, he'll need to spend time away from the team as a result. It's not yet clear who will take Matz's place in the rotation in the near future.
