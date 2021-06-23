Matz (illness) will throw a bullpen session at his home Thursday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
The Blue Jays were hopeful that Matz would be able to return from the COVID-19 injured list this week, but he'll require at least one more throwing session before he's cleared to return. The southpaw has continued to throw while he's been in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, and he was reportedly built up to 70 pitches during his most recent throwing session. If Matz is able to clear COVID-19 protocols in the near future, he could return to the rotation early next week.
