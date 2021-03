Matz gave up two runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers. He struck out three.

The southpaw got stretched out to 81 pitches (55 strikes) and he appears just about ready for Opening Day. Matz had a shaky track record with the Mets, but he's posted a 1.76 ERA and 15:2 K:BB over 15.1 innings this spring, and the Jays are counting on him to provide some consistent innings from the back half of the rotation in 2021.