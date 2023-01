Berman signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays and received an invitation to major-league spring training on Monday.

Berman spent a large portion of the 2022 campaign with Triple-A Buffalo, producing a .206 average with seven homers, 26 RBI, 26 runs and a stolen base over 204 at-bats over 66 games. He will now return to the Blue Jays' organization in 2023 and have a shot at cracking the big-league roster after spring training.