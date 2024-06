The Blue Jays recalled Berroa from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

The move comes with Orelvis Martinez being placed on the restricted list after being suspended 80 games for violating the league's drug prevention and treatment program, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca. Berroa was promoted to Triple-A in 2023, and this season with Buffalo he's slashing .295/.380/.451 with seven home runs and 32 RBI over 222 plate appearances while also stealing 29 bases.