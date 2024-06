Double-A New Hampshire reinstated Brock (elbow) from its 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Brock worked in relief Wednesday in New Hampshire's 5-0 loss to Richmond, striking out one and allowing one hit over a scoreless inning. The right-hander had been on the shelf all season with the elbow injury but was cleared to make his 2024 Double-A debut after making four rehab appearances between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A Dunedin.