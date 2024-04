Brock is on the 7-day injured list with Double-A New Hampshire due to an elbow injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

It's currently just being labeled as elbow soreness, per Dykstra, and the hope is that Brock will join the Fisher Cats' bullpen sometime in the first half. Brock is one of Toronto's better relief pitching prospects, but he will need to cut down on the free passes (87:23 K:BB in 52.2 innings last year) in order to profile as a high-leverage reliever at the highest level.