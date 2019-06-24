Zeuch (lat) was reinstated to the Triple-A Buffalo roster Saturday and started in the affiliate's 3-0 win over Norfolk. He tossed 5.2 scoreless frames, striking out four while working around two hits and a walk.

Sidelined since spring training with a right lat strain, Zeuch was cleared to resume a rehab assignment earlier this month. After two outings with High-A Dunedin, Zeuch was cleared to make his International League debut and didn't disappoint in the 93-pitch masterpiece. Given the lack of rotation depth at the big-league level, Zeuch could make a case for a promotion to the Blue Jays before 2019 is out if he continues to thrive in his subsequent starts.